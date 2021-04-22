UFC 261 has arrived with stack of tasty encounters ready to thrill fans across the globe, with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal atop the billing once more as the pair renew rivalries in Jacksonville.

Usman won their last clash in July 2020, but Masvidal put in a gutsy performance to take the battle all the way through each of the five rounds.

The pair form the standout clash on the fight card as they battle for the UFC Welterweight title, but there are plenty more encounters on the slate for you to enjoy from home.

Rose Namajunas will challenge Zhang Weili in the second championship scrap of three on the night. Weili is the reigning Women’s Strawweight champion but Namajunas held the belt between 2017 and 2019 before losing it to Jessica Andrade, who is also involved at UFC 261.

The final belt up for grabs at UFC 261 is the Women’s Flyweight title, currently held by Valentina Shevchenko. Andrade is the challenger as she moves up the weight divisions.

There are 13 fights in total, and we’ve got them all listed to help you make sense of it all.

Check out the full UFC 261 fight card below or visit our how to watch UFC 261 guide.

UFC 261 fight card

All UK time.

Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 25th January)

Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight)

Weili Zhang v Rose Namajunas (Women’s Strawweight)

Valentina Shevchenko v Jessica Andrade (Women’s Flyweight)

Uriah Hall v Chris Weidman (Middleweight)

Anthony Smith v Jimmy Crute (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 25th January)

Alex Oliveira v Randy Brown (Welterweight)

Dwight Grant v Stefan Sekulic (Welterweight)

Karl Robinson v Brendan Allen (Middleweight)

Pat Sabatini v Tristan Connelly (Featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card (from 10:45pm – Saturday 24th April)

Danaa Batgerel v Kevin Natividad (Bantamweight)

Rodrigo Vargas v Zhu Rong (Lightweight)

Qileng Aori v Jeff Molina (Flyweight)

Liang Na v Ariane Carnelossi (Women’s Strawweight)

