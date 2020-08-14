UFC 252 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Miocic v Cormier 3
Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC 252 this weekend including Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.
The Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier trilogy ends here at UFC 252 with both fights primed for a final meeting with one another after two previous epic bouts.
Miocic lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt inside the first round during their first encounter as Cormier landed several heavy blows to his opponents head.
The July 2018 bout was followed by a year out of action for Miocic before he reclaimed his belt in August 2019 following a fourth-round victory over Cormier at UFC 241.
Each man has a final shot at laying claim for the belt, with Miocic in no mood to let it slip for a second time.
They are by no means the only attractions on the UFC 252 fight card, however. There's a full array of stars on display and you can watch it all live in the UK and US.
Check out the full UFC 252 fight card below.
UFC 252 card
Main card
- Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier – Heavyweight
- Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera – Bantamweight
- Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight
- John Dodson v Merab Dvalishvili – Bantamweight
- Herbert Burns v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight
Preliminary Card
- Jim Miller v Vinc Pichel – Lightweight
- Livinha Souza v Ashley Yoder – Women's Strawweight
- Chris Daukaus v Parker Porter – Heavyweight
- Felice Herrig v Virna Jandiroba – Women's Strawweight
- T.J. Brown v Daniel Chavez – Featherweight
- Kai Kamaka III v Tony Kelley – Featherweight
