UFC 251 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Usman v Masvidal
Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC 251 this weekend including Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 251 is approaching with the most fascinating fight card since the sport returned during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Three title fights will go ahead at UFC Fight Island this weekend, with Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal top of the billing.
Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, numerous fights were tipped to be main event, but Usman’s showdown with Masvidal for the UFC Welterweight Championship belt will delight plenty of fans.
Usman is undefeated since his second fight – back in 2013 – and has taken some impressive scalps along the journey.
Masvidal forced a doctor stoppage in his last venture out against Nate Diaz in November 2019. Previously he claimed the fastest knockout in UFC history after ending his bout with Ben Askren in just five seconds.
Usman is the favourite to defend his belt, but Masvidal cannot be underestimated, particularly with neither fighter entering the Octagon during 2020.
A slew of terrific fighters including Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Jessica Andrade will feature on the main card and we’ve got all the details you need to know ahead of the mega weekend of action at UFC 251.
Check out the full UFC 251 fight card below.
In the UK? Watch UFC 251 on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC 251 on ESPN+
UFC 251 card – UFC Fight Island
Main card
- Kamaru Usman (c) v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway – Featherweight
- Petr Yan v Jose Aldo – Bantamweight
- Jessica Andrade v Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight
- Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant – Women’s Flyweight
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir v Jiri Prochazka – Light Heavyweight
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos v Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight
- Makwan Amirkhani v Danny Henry – Featherweight
- Leonardo Santos v Roman Bogatov – Lightweight
- Marcin Tybura v Alexander Romanov – Heavyweight
- Raulian Paiva v Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight
- Karol Rosa v Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight
- Davey Grant v Martin Day – Bantamweight
