The pound-for-pound number 1 last entered the Octagon in December 2019 when she defended her Women's Bantamweight Championship belt against Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes has taken the scalps of Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey in the last several years and built a reputation for being a fearsome competitor.

The 32-year-old Brazilian star is the heavy favourite going into this showdown against the less experienced Felicia Spencer.

She has fought nine bouts, winning eight, with her only defeat coming at the hands of Cyborg. Spencer will be determined to make the most of her chance in the spotlight, even with the odds stacked against her.

There are plenty more big names involved across the card, and we have rounded up all the details for you below.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 250 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 250 start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 250 main card will start at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 7th June 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 250 on in the UK?

UFC 250 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1am in the early hours of Sunday 7th June.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 250 online

You can watch UFC 250 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 250 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 250 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

Where is UFC 250 held?

The UFC 250 event will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC 250 fight card

Main card

Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer (Featherweight)

Raphael Assuncao v Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling v Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweight)

