The American fighter has a perfect 12-0 record in professional MMA – including six straight victories since joining UFC.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 247 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 247 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 247 main card will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 9th January 2020.

More like this

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 247 held?

The event will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA.

UFC 247 card

Main Card

Jon Jones v Dominick Reyes (Light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko v Katlyn Chookagian (Women's flyweight title)

Juan Adams v Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic v Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis v Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

Prelims

Trevin Giles v Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)

Alex Morono v Kalinn Williams (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy v Andrea Lee (women's flyweight)

Early Prelims

Miles Johns v Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Journey Newson v Domingo Pilarte (bantamweight)

Andre Ewell v Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

What channel is UFC 247 on?

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 1:00am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream UFC 247

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 247 in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

Advertisement

On it’s own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 247 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.