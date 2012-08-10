And with updates like “Competing in the individual prelims tonight at 7pm :) aaaaaaahhhh!!!!” you can see why…

So Daley takes gold, but it’s a photo finish with silver social media medallist Andy Murray, who’s 1.11 million tennis-loving followers couldn’t quite push him across the line to take top spot.

And completing Team GB’s Twitter podium is 26-year old gold medal heptathlete, Jessica Ennis. Despite taking gold at London 2012, she is only able to take the bronze medal in this most important of Twitter tables with just 610,000 followers on her side.

Other Team GB Twitterati to make the top ten include Manchester United footballer Tom Cleverley, Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and cycling supremo Bradley Wiggins.

Here’s the full top ten:

1. Tom Daley, diver – @TomDaley1994 (1,185,288 followers)

2. Andy Murray, tennis player – @andy_murray (1,112,324 followers)

3. Jessica Ennis, heptathlete – @J_Ennis (610,438 followers)

4. Tom Cleverley, footballer – @tomclevz23 (586,856 followers)

5. Aaron Ramsey, footballer – @aaronjramsey (545,113 followers)

6. Bradley Wiggins, cyclist – @bradwiggins (521,896 followers)

7. Mark Cavendish, cyclist – @MarkCavendish (507,11 followers)

8. Mo Farah, long distance runner – @Mo_Farah (272,448 followers)

9. Sir Chris Hoy, cyclist – @chrishoy (271,282 followers)

10. Rebecca Adlington, swimmer – @BeckAdlington (269,722 followers)