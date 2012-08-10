Tom Daley wins gold... in the Team GB Twitter Olympics medal table
The young diver's 1.2 million followers put him ahead of Andy Murray and Jessica Ennis on the social media podium
They’ve wowed us with their sporting skills over the past two weeks, winning more gold medals than any Team GB before them… but who has emerged triumphant in the real competition, the social media Olympics?
Well, you already know if you’ve read the headline – it’s Tom Daley. The 18-year old diver is the most followed of Team GB’s 564 athletes, with a whopping 1.18 million people keeping track of his every move on Twitter.
And with updates like “Competing in the individual prelims tonight at 7pm :) aaaaaaahhhh!!!!” you can see why…
So Daley takes gold, but it’s a photo finish with silver social media medallist Andy Murray, who’s 1.11 million tennis-loving followers couldn’t quite push him across the line to take top spot.
And completing Team GB’s Twitter podium is 26-year old gold medal heptathlete, Jessica Ennis. Despite taking gold at London 2012, she is only able to take the bronze medal in this most important of Twitter tables with just 610,000 followers on her side.
Other Team GB Twitterati to make the top ten include Manchester United footballer Tom Cleverley, Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and cycling supremo Bradley Wiggins.
Here’s the full top ten:
1. Tom Daley, diver – @TomDaley1994 (1,185,288 followers)
2. Andy Murray, tennis player – @andy_murray (1,112,324 followers)
3. Jessica Ennis, heptathlete – @J_Ennis (610,438 followers)
4. Tom Cleverley, footballer – @tomclevz23 (586,856 followers)
5. Aaron Ramsey, footballer – @aaronjramsey (545,113 followers)
6. Bradley Wiggins, cyclist – @bradwiggins (521,896 followers)
7. Mark Cavendish, cyclist – @MarkCavendish (507,11 followers)
8. Mo Farah, long distance runner – @Mo_Farah (272,448 followers)
9. Sir Chris Hoy, cyclist – @chrishoy (271,282 followers)
10. Rebecca Adlington, swimmer – @BeckAdlington (269,722 followers)