The event kicks off this weekend 194 years after the inaugural showdown between these two most historic rivals.

The Boat Race 2023 is back for another edition of the quintessentially British sporting tradition.

It has been a hotly contested battle since the turn of the century in the men's race. Reigning champions Oxford have claimed 13 victories since 2000 to Cambridge's nine, but the longest streak for either side is just three consecutive wins.

The women's race has a very different complexion with Oxford's dominance between 2000-2016 subsiding for a spell of Cambridge dominance. They have won the last five editions.

As always, the BBC will be on hand to steer you through the day's festivities with live coverage on TV across both races.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch The Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is The Boat Race 2023?

The event takes place on Sunday 26th March.

Race timings are dictated based on the tides to allow both teams the best possible chance of recording fast times.

What time is The Boat Race 2023?

Each race will last around the 20-minute mark, beginning at approximately the following times:

The 77th Women's Boat Race: 4pm

The 168th Men's Boat Race: 5pm

How to watch The Boat Race 2023 on TV and live stream

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 3:30pm and will run until 5:45pm.

You will also be able to live stream the races via the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the official Boat Race YouTube channel.

