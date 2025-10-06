Emma Raducanu is the sole British player in the singles draw and takes on American Ann Li as the first round wraps on Tuesday.

The top-eight ranked players enter proceedings with the start of the second round on day 2, including second seed Iga Swiatek, who faces Marie Bouzková.

With three WTA Final spots still to be claimed and more than £3 million in prize money on the line, there is plenty to play for on the hard courts of the Optics Valley International Tennis Center this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Wuhan Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Wuhan Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 7th October

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Center Court

From 4am

1st Rd: Naomi Osaka (JPN) [11] v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

1st Rd: Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Ann Li (USA)

1st Rd: Emina Navarro (USA) [14] v Shuai Zhang (CHN)

2nd Rd: Marketa Bouzkova (CZE) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [2]

2nd Rd: Maria Andreeva [5] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Court 1

From 4am

1st Rd: Emiliana Arango (COL) v Liudmila Samsonova [16]

1st Rd: Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Karolina Muchova (CZE) [12]

1st Rd: Belinda Bencic (SUI) [13] v Donna Vekic (CRO)

1st Rd: Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Court 2

From 4am

1st Rd: McCartney Kessler (USA) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

1st Rd: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v Anastasia Kalinskaya

1st Rd: Linda Noskova (CZE) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Court 3

From 4am

1st Rd: Anastasia Zakharova (RUS) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

1st Rd: Magda Frech (POL) v Veronika Kudermetova

Wuhan Open 2025 schedule

Wuhan Open 2024 winner Aryna Sabalenka. Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The tournament starts on Monday 6th October and runs until the final on Sunday 12th October 2025.

Play begins around 4am UK time in the early rounds, 9:30am in the semi-finals, and 11:30am in the final.

How to watch and live stream Wuhan Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Wuhan Open 2025 live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis, and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.