Men's British No. 1 Jack Draper has drawn No. 38 in the world, Sebastian Baez, in a tricky opening round clash, while his women's singles counterpart Emma Raducanu will face fellow Brit Mingge Xu.

Of course, the draw means we can start to look ahead to the latter stages of the tournament and predict how some of the biggest names can make it there.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2025 tournament tree, including projected quarter-finals and routes to the showpiece matches.

Wimbledon 2025 tournament tree

Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:

Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.

Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

[1] Sinner v [7] Musetti

[4] Draper v [6] Djokovic

[5] Fritz v [3] Zverev

[8] Rune v [2] Alcaraz

Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

[1] Sabalenka v [6] Keys

[4] Paolini v [5] Zheng

[7] Andreeva v [3] Pegula

[8] Swiatek v [2] Gauff

Wimbledon 2025 route to the final

Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.

Jack Draper (British No. 1)

R1 - Baez

R2 - Cilic/Collignon

R3 - Bublik

R4 - Mensik/Cobolli

QF - Djokovic/de Minaur

SF - Sinner/Musetti

F - Alcaraz/Zverev/Medvedev

Emma Raducanu (British No. 1)

R1 - Xu

R2 - Vondrousova/Kessler

R3 - Sabalenka

R4 - Svitolina/Mertens

QF - Keys/Badosa

SF - Zheng/Paolini/Anisimova

F - Gauff/Swiatek/Rybakina/Pegula

