Wimbledon 2025 tournament tree: Projected routes to the final
Check out the tournament tree and projections going forward, following the Wimbledon 2025 draw.
The shape of Wimbledon 2025 has been set after the draw was made ahead of the Championships.
As ever, seeded players have been kept apart, but that doesn't mean the first round is without dramatic clashes.
Men's British No. 1 Jack Draper has drawn No. 38 in the world, Sebastian Baez, in a tricky opening round clash, while his women's singles counterpart Emma Raducanu will face fellow Brit Mingge Xu.
Of course, the draw means we can start to look ahead to the latter stages of the tournament and predict how some of the biggest names can make it there.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2025 tournament tree, including projected quarter-finals and routes to the showpiece matches.
Wimbledon 2025 tournament tree
Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:
Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.
Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- [1] Sinner v [7] Musetti
- [4] Draper v [6] Djokovic
- [5] Fritz v [3] Zverev
- [8] Rune v [2] Alcaraz
Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- [1] Sabalenka v [6] Keys
- [4] Paolini v [5] Zheng
- [7] Andreeva v [3] Pegula
- [8] Swiatek v [2] Gauff
Wimbledon 2025 route to the final
Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.
Jack Draper (British No. 1)
- R1 - Baez
- R2 - Cilic/Collignon
- R3 - Bublik
- R4 - Mensik/Cobolli
- QF - Djokovic/de Minaur
- SF - Sinner/Musetti
- F - Alcaraz/Zverev/Medvedev
Emma Raducanu (British No. 1)
- R1 - Xu
- R2 - Vondrousova/Kessler
- R3 - Sabalenka
- R4 - Svitolina/Mertens
- QF - Keys/Badosa
- SF - Zheng/Paolini/Anisimova
- F - Gauff/Swiatek/Rybakina/Pegula
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.