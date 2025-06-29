The BBC will air comprehensive coverage from Wimbledon, offering a fresh route to tune in on the go, whether you're in the office, driving, or simply prefer listening to the latest action over watching it develop.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about listening to Wimbledon 2025 on the radio.

Wimbledon 2025 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout Wimbledon 2025 across its radio platforms.

Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra or BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Wimbledon 2025 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Wimbledon 2025 radio schedule

All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website.

Monday 30th June

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Tuesday 1st July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Wednesday 2nd July

From 1pm – Radio 5 Live

Thursday 3rd July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Friday 4th July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Saturday 5th July

From 12pm – Radio 5 Live

Sunday 6th July

From 12pm – Radio 5 Live

Monday 7th July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Tuesday 8th July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Wednesday 9th July

From 1pm – Radio 5 Live

Thursday 10th July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Friday 11th July

From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live

Saturday 12th July

From TBC – Radio 5 Live

Sunday 13th July

From TBC – Radio 5 Live

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.