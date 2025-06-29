Wimbledon 2025 radio coverage: Listen to the Championships tennis live and online
Your guide to listening to Wimbledon 2025 live on radio and online.
There may be extensive TV coverage of Wimbledon throughout the Championships, but it's not the only way you can stay tuned into the live action throughout each day.
Live sport pairs wonderfully well with the radio, and fans have the option to listen to extensive broadcasts of matches from SW19.
The BBC will air comprehensive coverage from Wimbledon, offering a fresh route to tune in on the go, whether you're in the office, driving, or simply prefer listening to the latest action over watching it develop.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about listening to Wimbledon 2025 on the radio.
Wimbledon 2025 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout Wimbledon 2025 across its radio platforms.
Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra or BBC Sounds.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Wimbledon 2025 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Wimbledon 2025 radio schedule
All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website.
Monday 30th June
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Tuesday 1st July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Wednesday 2nd July
- From 1pm – Radio 5 Live
Thursday 3rd July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Friday 4th July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Saturday 5th July
- From 12pm – Radio 5 Live
Sunday 6th July
- From 12pm – Radio 5 Live
Monday 7th July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Tuesday 8th July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Wednesday 9th July
- From 1pm – Radio 5 Live
Thursday 10th July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Friday 11th July
- From 12:30pm – Radio 5 Live
Saturday 12th July
- From TBC – Radio 5 Live
Sunday 13th July
- From TBC – Radio 5 Live
