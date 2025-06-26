Wimbledon 2025 prize money round by round confirmed
The Wimbledon 2025 prize money has been confirmed for 2025, with an overall 7 per cent uplift in prize money across the full range of Championships.
The men's and women's tournaments have been subjected to an 8.2 per cent rise in prize money, with the champions set to claim £3 million for the first time in the history of the competition.
Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková pocketed £2.7m each for their exploits, meaning the 2025 singles winners are set for an 11 per cent rise from 2024.
First-round losers will take £66,000 home for their troubles, while those who clear the first hurdle will guarantee £99,000 for themselves with prize money intervals growing steeper throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Wimbledon 2025 prize money totals.
Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Winner – £3,000,000
- Runner-up – £1,520,000
- Semi-finals – £775,000
- Quarter-finals – £400,000
- Round 4 – £240,000
- Round 3 – £152,000
- Round 2 – £99,000
- Round 1 – £66,000
Combined singles total prize pot – £38,828,000
Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – £680,000
- Runner-up – £345,000
- Semi-finals – £174,000
- Quarter-finals – £87,500
- Round 3 – £43,750
- Round 2 – £26,000
- Round 1 – £16,500
Combined doubles total prize pot – £6,034,000
Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Mixed Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner – £135,000
- Runner-up – £68,000
- Semi-finals – £34,000
- Quarter-finals – £17,500
- Round 2 – £9,000
- Round 1 – £4,500
Mixed doubles total prize pot – £485,000
