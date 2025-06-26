Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková pocketed £2.7m each for their exploits, meaning the 2025 singles winners are set for an 11 per cent rise from 2024.

First-round losers will take £66,000 home for their troubles, while those who clear the first hurdle will guarantee £99,000 for themselves with prize money intervals growing steeper throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Wimbledon 2025 prize money totals.

Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner – £3,000,000

Runner-up – £1,520,000

Semi-finals – £775,000

Quarter-finals – £400,000

Round 4 – £240,000

Round 3 – £152,000

Round 2 – £99,000

Round 1 – £66,000

Combined singles total prize pot – £38,828,000

Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – £680,000

Runner-up – £345,000

Semi-finals – £174,000

Quarter-finals – £87,500

Round 3 – £43,750

Round 2 – £26,000

Round 1 – £16,500

Combined doubles total prize pot – £6,034,000

Wimbledon prize money 2025 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner – £135,000

Runner-up – £68,000

Semi-finals – £34,000

Quarter-finals – £17,500

Round 2 – £9,000

Round 1 – £4,500

Mixed doubles total prize pot – £485,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.