Beyond that, the draw will highlight each player's path to the final, including some of the players they can expect to meet along the journey.

British stars Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter enter as the brightest homegrown talents in the singles draws, with the former in particular expected to challenge for the men's crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2025 draw.

When is the Wimbledon 2025 draw?

The Wimbledon 2025 draw will be held on Friday 27th June 2025.

What time is the Wimbledon 2025 draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men's and women's singles tournaments is expected to take place from 10am.

Once the draw is made, we'll publish the most notable matches featuring seeded and British players, as well as a possible route to the final for several top players and projected matches to come.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 draw

You can tune in to watch the Wimbledon 2025 draw take place live on its official website.

Fans will be able to see the whole draw for each tournament unfold in real time, with some inevitably tough first-round clashes to be set up between the current elite and former seeded stars.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.