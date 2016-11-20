There's a lot at stake this Sunday evening as Andy Murray lines up opposite Novak Djokovic for the men's ATP World Tour final in London.

Murray is looking to win the tournament for the first time, making it his fourth career Grand Slam title and cementing his place as world number one after just a fortnight in the top spot, while Djokovic will be keen to get back on top by winning the title for the fifth time in succession and equalling the record of six in total.