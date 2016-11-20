What time is Andy Murray playing Novak Djokovic in the ATP World Tour final on TV today?
You can watch the crucial match live on BBC2 and Sky Sports or listen on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
There's a lot at stake this Sunday evening as Andy Murray lines up opposite Novak Djokovic for the men's ATP World Tour final in London.
Murray is looking to win the tournament for the first time, making it his fourth career Grand Slam title and cementing his place as world number one after just a fortnight in the top spot, while Djokovic will be keen to get back on top by winning the title for the fifth time in succession and equalling the record of six in total.
Murray will be tired. He has played a lot of tennis to get to this point, spending over three and a half hours beating Milos Raonic in the semi-final on Saturday, while Djokovic cruised past his opponent Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1. But the Brit is nothing if not determined. Here's where and when you can cheer him on...
Andy Murray v Novak Djokovic
ATP World Tour Finals
6pm Sunday 20th November on BBC2 and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
5:45pm on Sky Sports 3
