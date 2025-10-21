The Vienna Open 2025 has drawn a strong crowd of contenders with five top-10 players in action in the Austrian capital.

Ad

World no. 2 Jannik Sinner leads the pack from the front as he seeks to finish the campaign with a flourish.

He should be pushed all the way by Alexander Zverev, who is ranked as second seed in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz.

Alex De Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov are the other top-10 players in action, though defending champion Jack Draper misses out through injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Vienna Open 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Vienna Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Vienna Open 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament started on Monday 20th October 2025 and runs until Sunday 26th October 2025.

Play begins around 12:30pm UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.