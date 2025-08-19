Some of the best and brightest singles players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in tandem, will feature in the mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows with a million-dollar prize pot in store for the winners.

However, the result of the mixed doubles slam inviting blockbuster names to the party means specialist doubles players with lower profiles have missed out on the action.

Debates over whether the new format is necessary will rumble on, but the best way to develop your opinion is to tune in and see it for yourself.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the US Open Mixed Doubles 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream US Open Mixed Doubles 2025 in the UK

You can watch the US Open Mixed Doubles 2025 live on Sky Sports+.

The tournament starts on Tuesday 19th August 2025 and runs until Wednesday 20th August 2025.

Play begins around 4pm UK time on Tuesday and from midnight on Wednesday.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.