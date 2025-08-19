How much prize money can players earn at US Open mixed doubles 2025?
The US Open mixed doubles event has caused waves in the tennis world with the lucrative breakout competition set to offer a bumper payday for stars involved.
The tournament will take place in advance of the traditional singles and doubles grand slams with the vision to give greater exposure to the mixed doubles format.
To entice high-profile players and fans alike, the prize money purse will see the champion pair split a $1 million cheque between them.
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are among the pairings set to play at Flushing Meadows, but there are concerns lesser-known doubles specialists have been overlooked for the glitz and glam of the top singles players.
Regardless of the pros and cons of the competition, it will go ahead and generate plenty of interest in the days to come – but how much income will it generate for those lucky enough to get the nod?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of US Open mixed doubles 2025 prize money total.
US Open mixed doubles 2025 prize money
Total amounts per pair.
- First round: $20,000
- Quarter-finals: $100,000
- Semi-finals: $200,000
- Runner-up: $400,000
- Champion: $1 million
