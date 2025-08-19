To entice high-profile players and fans alike, the prize money purse will see the champion pair split a $1 million cheque between them.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are among the pairings set to play at Flushing Meadows, but there are concerns lesser-known doubles specialists have been overlooked for the glitz and glam of the top singles players.

Regardless of the pros and cons of the competition, it will go ahead and generate plenty of interest in the days to come – but how much income will it generate for those lucky enough to get the nod?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of US Open mixed doubles 2025 prize money total.

US Open mixed doubles 2025 prize money

Total amounts per pair.

First round: $20,000

Quarter-finals: $100,000

Semi-finals: $200,000

Runner-up: $400,000

Champion: $1 million

