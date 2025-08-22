Men's and women's singles champions will rake in a record payday with a cool $5m allocated for each of them, a 39 per cent year-on-year jump.

The breakout mixed doubles tournament caused waves with a bumper $1m pot set aside for a host of high-profile players to jostle over, at the cost of doubles specialists being given a chance to shine.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed US Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2025.

US Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semi-finalists: $1,260,000

Quarter-finalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Total: $31,620,000

US Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semi-finalists: $250,000

Quarter-finalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

Total: $4,780,000

US Open prize money 2025 – Mixed Doubles

Total amounts per pair. Tournament played on 19th/20th August.

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semi-finalists: $200,000

Quarter-finalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

Total: $2,360,000

US Open prize money 2025 – Wheelchair

Total: $1,600,000

