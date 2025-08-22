US Open 2025 prize money round by round confirmed
US Open prize money has been confirmed for 2025 with a major prize pot up for grabs across the men's, women's and doubles.
The US Open has raised the stakes in elite tennis with a staggering prize money pot to be claimed by those who dare to dream at Flushing Meadows, New York.
The total prize money purse stands at $90 million – the highest amount ever distributed via a tennis tournament – which marks a 20 per cent rise from last year's $75m pot.
Men's and women's singles champions will rake in a record payday with a cool $5m allocated for each of them, a 39 per cent year-on-year jump.
The breakout mixed doubles tournament caused waves with a bumper $1m pot set aside for a host of high-profile players to jostle over, at the cost of doubles specialists being given a chance to shine.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed US Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2025.
US Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Winner: $5,000,000
- Runner-Up: $2,500,000
- Semi-finalists: $1,260,000
- Quarter-finalists: $660,000
- Round of 16: $400,000
- Round of 32: $237,000
- Round of 64: $154,000
- Round of 128: $110,000
- Total: $31,620,000
US Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner: $1,000,000
- Runner-Up: $500,000
- Semi-finalists: $250,000
- Quarter-finalists: $125,000
- Third Round: $75,000
- Second Round: $45,000
- First Round: $30,000
- Total: $4,780,000
US Open prize money 2025 – Mixed Doubles
Total amounts per pair. Tournament played on 19th/20th August.
- Winner: $1,000,000
- Runner-Up: $400,000
- Semi-finalists: $200,000
- Quarter-finalists: $100,000
- Round of 16: $20,000
- Total: $2,360,000
US Open prize money 2025 – Wheelchair
- Total: $1,600,000
