He is under intense pressure at the top of the ATP Rankings, and will lose points with any result short of ultimate victory.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have swept up the Slams between them in 2024 so far, and will be determined to clinch the last of the bunch.

In the women's game, five different stars have won the last five Grand Slam tournaments, with Coco Gauff hoping to defend her maiden title at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

More like this

World No. 1 Iga Świątek remains unthreatened at the summit, but will be determined to clinch her sixth Slam title in New York in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the US Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 26th August 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Play begins from around 4pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream US Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the US Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.