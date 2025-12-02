Elite tennis players descend on London for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live from the Copper Box Arena.

The independent tennis league has been running since 2020 with a slew of refreshed rules from the traditional format, including a 15-second shot clock, and "cards" able to unlock special abilities such as removing the opponent's second serve.

Several top players are involved in the competition including Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur.

British No. 1 Jack Draper was due to make a comeback from injury to feature in the rapid-fire tournament, but has withdrawn after being advised to take more time out ahead of his return to action in 2026.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament starts on Friday 5th December 2025 and runs until Sunday 7th December 2025.

Play begins at different times each day so be sure to check out our full Ultimate Tennis Showdown order of play.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.