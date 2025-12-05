The Ultimate Tennis Showdown lands at the Copper Box Arena with some of the world's best players in action this weekend.

Friday's slate will start with an All-Star Game featuring all the players on the slate.

The singles matches take place after that, with Ugo Humbert and David Goffin taking centre stage. Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud are among the stars on display today.

Fans in London will be keen to see how these global superstars perform during the off-season break as they prepare for hibernation.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 order of play

All UK time.

Friday 5th December

From 5pm

All-Star Game

From 6pm

Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs David Goffin (BEL)

From 7pm

Andrey Rublev (RUS) vs Tomas Machac (CZE)

From 8pm

Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

From 9pm

Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Saturday 6th December

TBC

Sunday 7th December

TBC

How to watch and live stream the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 in the UK

The tournament starts on Friday 5th December 2025 and runs until Sunday 7th December 2025.

Play begins at different times each day so be sure to keep checking out the schedule above.

You can watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

