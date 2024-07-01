Imagine watching an epic battle at Wimbledon or a fierce showdown at the US Open, only to find yourself wondering: “Just how long is this match going to last?”

From the swift two-set clashes to the marathon five-setters, the number of sets can make all the difference in the rhythm and drama of a match.

How many sets are in a tennis match?

The long and short of it is, it depends on the tournament.

Throughout the year, both the Men's and Women's tennis tours (The ATP & WTA) play best of three set matches. This means the first to win two sets wins the match and advances on. The sets themselves are a race to win six games (hence why you will see 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 etc on the screen at this year’s Wimbledon).

Now, this only changes at tennis's four showpiece events, known as the 'Grand Slams'. These are The Australian Open, The French Open, The US Open, and of course, Wimbledon. At these four 'majors', the format of the Men's game changed to best of five sets (first to win three).

These epics can go on for hours and into the early night.

Women's matches remain at best of three throughout the entire season.

However, there are calls to trial out best of five sets at the Grand Slams for Women, something that we’ll surely see sooner rather than later.

How does tennis scoring system work?

Now you’re clear on matches and sets, and what makes up sets, but how does a player win a match?

To win a game, a player needs to win four points. However, this can look confusing as it is scored 0, 15, 30, 40. If two players are tied on 40-40, this is known as deuce.

At this stage, the player who wins the next point goes to advantage (A). If they win the next point, they win the game. If they lose the next point, the game returns to deuce until someone wins by two clear points.

The origins of the unusual scoring numbers remain a mystery to this day, with sporting historians tracing it back as far as the 16th century (but it’s better to not question it and just run with it).

Players who win six games win the set, unless each player wins each of the games during which they served. In this case, at 6-5, another game is player. If the scores are levelled at 6-6, a tie-breaker will commence.

