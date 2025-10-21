The Swiss Indoors 2025 is under way with two American stars set to lead the charge in Basel.

Ad

Taylor Fritz enters the competition as top seed, closely followed by Ben Shelton, who has enjoyed an excellent rise through the rankings in 2025.

Fritz hasn't won an ATP 500 – or higher – tournament since 2022, but has continued to ascend the rankings.

Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka are among the chasing pack of contenders aiming to claim the crown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swiss Indoors 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Swiss Indoors 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Swiss Indoors 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament started on Monday 20th October 2025 and runs until Sunday 26th October 2025.

Play begins around 12:30pm UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.