It's no surprise, then, that it is wall-to-wall big names in Riyadh with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas set to battle it out for the 2025 crown.

Defending champion Sinner is joined by Zverev, Fritz and Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, with Alcaraz and Djokovic handed a bye straight to the semis.

Ahead of next month's ATP Finals, the Six Kings Slam will give fans a chance to see the top players face off away from the pressure of a Grand Slam or ranking tournament and could even end with another Alcaraz-Sinner showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Six Kings Slam 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Six Kings Slam 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Six Kings Slam 2025 live on Netflix.

The tournament started on Wednesday 15th October and runs until the final on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Friday is a rest day as ATP rules dictate that players cannot compete three days in a row in an exhibition tournament.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

The service can be streamed through a TV, computer, or mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy it however they wish.

