Alcaraz and Djokovic have been given a bye to the semi-finals, which means Wednesday's quarter-finals see Fritz face Zverev and Sinner against Tsitsipas.

On top of a seven-figure appearance fee, the winner will take home a reported $4.5 million – more than is handed out at any of the sport's Grand Slams.

When the best players in tennis come together, fireworks usually follow and the exhibition format should mean they're keen to express themselves on the court.

Six Kings Slam 2025 order of play – Wednesday 15th October

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Quarter-finals (Best of 3 sets)

The Venue

From 5:30pm

Taylor Fritz (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER)

Not before 7pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Six Kings Slam 2025 schedule

Six Kings Slam 2024 winner Jannik Sinner. Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

The tournament started on Wednesday 15th October and runs until the final on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Friday is a rest day as ATP rules dictate that players cannot compete three days in a row in an exhibition tournament.

Play begins around xxx UK time throughout the event.

How to watch and live stream Six Kings Slam 2025 in the UK

Six Kings Slam 2025 will be available to watch exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

The service can be streamed through a TV, computer, or mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy it however they wish.

