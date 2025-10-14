Six Kings Slam 2025 tennis order of play and TV coverage: Schedule today – Wednesday 15th October
We've rounded up the full Six Kings Slam 2025 TV details, schedule and order of play today.
An eye-watering prize pot is on offer in Saudi Arabia this week as the top players in men's tennis battle it out at the Six Kings Slam 2025.
The exhibition tournament in Riyadh has attracted a truly star-studded cast, which includes the top four players in the world rankings – Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz – as well as 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and double major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has replaced injured British No.1 Jack Draper.
Alcaraz and Djokovic have been given a bye to the semi-finals, which means Wednesday's quarter-finals see Fritz face Zverev and Sinner against Tsitsipas.
On top of a seven-figure appearance fee, the winner will take home a reported $4.5 million – more than is handed out at any of the sport's Grand Slams.
When the best players in tennis come together, fireworks usually follow and the exhibition format should mean they're keen to express themselves on the court.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Six Kings Slam 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Six Kings Slam 2025 order of play – Wednesday 15th October
All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.
Quarter-finals (Best of 3 sets)
The Venue
From 5:30pm
- Taylor Fritz (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER)
Not before 7pm
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Six Kings Slam 2025 schedule
The tournament started on Wednesday 15th October and runs until the final on Saturday 18th October 2025.
Friday is a rest day as ATP rules dictate that players cannot compete three days in a row in an exhibition tournament.
Play begins around xxx UK time throughout the event.
How to watch and live stream Six Kings Slam 2025 in the UK
Six Kings Slam 2025 will be available to watch exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.
Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
The service can be streamed through a TV, computer, or mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy it however they wish.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.