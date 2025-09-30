World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out after winning the China Open but Great Britain's Cam Norrie is among the other seeded players, who will enter in the second round.

With plenty of ranking points on offer at the Shanghai Masters, the next week or so could prove pivotal in the race to the ATP Finals in November – with only the world's top eight players able to qualify for the season-ending tournament.

That will only add to the drama as the tennis's biggest names battle it out over the next week and there will be extensive coverage throughout.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Shanghai Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Shanghai Masters 2025 order of play – Wednesday 1st October

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Stadium

David Goffin (BEL) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Grandstand 2

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Zizou Bergs (BEL)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Show Court 3

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Luca Nardi (ITA)

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)

Court 4

Adam Walton (AUS) vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs August Holmgren (DEN)

Laslo Djere (SRB) vs Valentin Vacherot (MON)

Shanghai Masters 2025 schedule

All UK time. ATP 1000 singles schedule only.

Wed 1st – Thu 2nd October: 1st Round

Fri 3rd – Sat 4th October: 2nd Round

Sun 5th – Mon 6th October: 3rd Round

Tues 7th October: 4th Round

Wed 8th October: Quarter-finals

Fri 10th October: Semi-finals

Sun 12th October: Final

How to watch and live stream Shanghai Masters 2025 in the UK

You can watch the US Open 2025 live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis, and Sky Sports+.

The tournament starts on Wednesday 1st October and runs until Sunday 12th October 2025.

Play begins around 5:30am UK time in the early rounds, 8:30am in the quarter-finals, and 9:30am in the semi-finals and final.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

