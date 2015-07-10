Murray: 41-8

Federer 73-9

Murray: 1 (2013)

Federer: 7 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)

Murray: 2 (1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Federer: 17 (4 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 7 Wimbledon, 5 US Open)

Murray

Known as one of the best returners in the game, Murray relies on strong ground stokes and excellent defence, as well as some seriously crafty lobs (he dared to scoop the ball over the head of 6ft 11in Ivo Karlovic in the fourth round). He's proficient at the net with volleys and drop shots in his arsenal and is famed for his tactical nous, but if there's a weakness in his game, it's his unreliable second serve.

Federer

Known for his 'beautiful' style made up of scintillating shots, Federer is nimble on court with excellent footwork that often makes his tennis seem effortless. His forehand is widely considered one of the best in the game and has often seen off opponents on the other side of the net. Complimented by a one-handed backhand, the former world number one also has excellent drop shots and a strong volley at his disposal.

Andy Murray vs Roger Federer is the second match on Centre Court tomorrow, expected to begin mid-late afternoon