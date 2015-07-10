Roger Federer vs Andy Murray: how do they match up?
The seven-time Wimbledon champion faces the British number one in today's semi-final. We examine their stats...
Andy Murray takes on Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals this afternoon. The pair are due second on Centre Court but have faced each other on court on plenty of occasions over the past ten years. Ahead of their latest clash at the All England Club, here's how they stack up against one another.
Murray: 28
Federer: 33
Murray: 10
Federer: 17
23 matches. Federer leads 12-11, the pair have played two matches on grass, winning one apiece.
Matches of note:
US Open final, 2008: Federer wins 6-2 7-5 6-2
Australian Open final, 2010: Federer wins 6-3 6-4 7-6
Wimbledon final, 2012: Federer wins 4-7 7-5 6-3 6-4 (but Murray gets his first ever set in a Grand Slam final)
Olympic final, 2012: Murray wins 6-2 6-1 6-4
ATP World Tour Finals, 2014: Federer wins 6-0 6-1 (an exhausted Murray apologised to fans after his most recent meeting with the Swiss world number two)
Murray: 41-8
Federer 73-9
Murray: 1 (2013)
Federer: 7 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)
Murray: 2 (1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)
Federer: 17 (4 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 7 Wimbledon, 5 US Open)
Murray
Known as one of the best returners in the game, Murray relies on strong ground stokes and excellent defence, as well as some seriously crafty lobs (he dared to scoop the ball over the head of 6ft 11in Ivo Karlovic in the fourth round). He's proficient at the net with volleys and drop shots in his arsenal and is famed for his tactical nous, but if there's a weakness in his game, it's his unreliable second serve.
Federer
Known for his 'beautiful' style made up of scintillating shots, Federer is nimble on court with excellent footwork that often makes his tennis seem effortless. His forehand is widely considered one of the best in the game and has often seen off opponents on the other side of the net. Complimented by a one-handed backhand, the former world number one also has excellent drop shots and a strong volley at his disposal.