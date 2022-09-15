The 41-year-old megastar claimed the hearts and attention of the UK public throughout his career after winning Wimbledon eight times. No male player has triumphed at SW19 more often.

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis, bringing down the curtain on his glittering 24-year career.

Federer retires as one of the sport's all-time greats, with legions of fans and 20 Grand Slam titles in his trophy cabinet, a figure only recently surpassed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week, a team event, styled as the Ryder Cup for tennis.

In his statement, announced via a voice note on Twitter, Federer addressed his farewell "to my tennis family and beyond".

He said: "Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth.

"I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

