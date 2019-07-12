Spanish star Nadal has played some terrific tennis throughout the tournament with only Nick Kyrgios able to win four or more games in a single set against him so far.

Federer dropped a set in both his first and latest matches, but his utterly devastating display against Matteo Berrettini and comeback against Kei Nishikori have proven he has the desire to go all the way once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer.

When is Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer?

Nadal and Federer's semi-final clash will take place on Friday 10th July at approximately 3:00pm (UK time).

How to watch Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer

Wimbledon is broadcast by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

Nadal v Federer is expected to be shown on BBC1.

Many other live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups throughout the tournament.

Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer past meetings

NADAL v Federer (6-3 6-4 6-2) – French Open 2019 semi-finals

Nadal v FEDERER (6-4 6-3) – Shanghai 2017 final

Nadal v FEDERER (6-3 6-4) – Miami 2017 final

Nadal v FEDERER (6-2 6-3) – Indian Wells 2017 round of 16

Nadal v FEDERER (6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3) – Australian Open 2017 final