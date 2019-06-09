Thiem shocked No 1 seed Novak Djokovic in a gruelling five-set match on Saturday, leaving the young Austrian with little time to prepare for the final.

The match-up will be hotly-anticipated by fans around the world, with many set to tune in for the final showdown in Paris.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Men's Singles French Open final between .

When is Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem?

The French Open final will take place on Friday 7th June at approximately 2:00pm (UK time).

How to watch Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem

The French Open final is available on free-to-air TV via ITV4.

Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

