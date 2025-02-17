Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev continue the slate of high-profile names set to compete in this ATP 500 tournament.

German ace Alexander Zverev is the only top-10 player to have opted for the Rio Open ahead of Qatar.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Qatar Open 2025 tennis tournament.

When is the Qatar Open 2025?

The tournament starts on Monday 17th February 2025 and runs until the final on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Coverage begins around 8am UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

How to watch and live stream Qatar Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Qatar Open 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

