The best players in men's tennis are in the French capital this week for the Paris Masters 2025.

The final Masters event of the season is the last big tournament ahead of next month's ATP Finals and has attracted a fittingly star-studded line-up.

World No.1 and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lead the singles draw, which also includes 2024 champion Alexander Zverev and rising star Joao Fonseca.

Cameron Norrie is the sole British representative in the singles after Jack Draper called time on his season early due to injury.

La Défense Arena will play host to the tournament for the first time in 2025 but with the world's best battling for big prize money, there will be more of the entertainment and drama that we've come to expect.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paris Masters 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Paris Masters 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Paris Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament started on Monday 27th October 2025 and runs until Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Play begins around 10am UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

