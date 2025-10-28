World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is among the big names entering the singles draw on Tuesday at the Paris Masters 2025.

Ad

Day 2 of the tournament will see the opening round conclude before Alcaraz and the rest of the top eight-ranked players are introduced in the second round.

The Spaniard takes on Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Centre Court later on, while fourth seed Taylor Fritz is also in action against Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukic.

2024 champion Alexander Zverev beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert in straight sets to become the first German to win the Paris Masters since Boris Becker in the early 1990s.

The tournament in the French capital is the final ATP Masters 1000 event before the ATP Finals next month.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Paris Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Paris Masters 2025 order of play – Tuesday 28th October

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Centre Court

Estimated 10am

Valentin Vacherot (MON) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [14]

Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs Reilly Opelka (USA)

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Daniil Medvedev [11]

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Taylor Fritz (USA) [4] vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Court 1

Estimated 10am

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [9] vs Francisco Comesana (ARG)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [15] vs Valentin Royer (FRA)

Ben Shelton (USA) [5] vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Learner Tien (USA) vs Andrey Rublev (AIN) [12]

Paris Masters 2025 schedule

2024 Paris Masters winner Alexander Zverev. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The tournament started on Monday 27th October and runs until the final on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Play begins around 10am UK time.

How to watch and live stream the Paris Masters 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Paris Masters 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.