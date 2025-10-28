❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Paris Masters 2025 tennis order of play and TV coverage: Schedule today – Tuesday 28th October
We've rounded up the full Paris Masters 2025 TV details, schedule and order of play today.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 28 October 2025 at 12:40 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad