That said, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev each lost in the second round, meaning they too have much to gain and little to lose.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who has slid down to No. 4 in the world rankings due to numerous absences from tournaments in 2024, will also miss the tournament in Paris, meaning he will see 1,000 points wiped off his dwindling tally.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how their favourite stars perform in the French capital, with high stakes for the chasing pack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paris Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Paris Masters 2024?

The tournament starts on Monday 28th October 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Paris Masters 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Paris Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

