The Pan Pacific Open 2025 goes ahead in Tokyo, Japan this week featuring some of the brightest talents in the women's game.

Ad

Elena Rybakina enters the tournament as top seed following Jasmine Paolini's withdrawal.

The Kazakhstan star has slid down the rankings in 2025 but could finish the season on a high note should she capitalise on her seeded status.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Belinda Bencic and Linda Noskova are among the chasing pack aiming to cause an upset in the Japanese capital, while British ace Katie Boulter has made the cut via qualifying.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Pan Pacific Open 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream Pan Pacific Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Pan Pacific Open 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament started on Monday 20th October 2025 and runs until Sunday 26th October 2025.

Play begins around 2:30am UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.