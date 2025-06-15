She will be one of the star attractions in the tournament which will also feature top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Boulter is reigning champion in this event and stands to lose her 250 points unless she can produce another big display in the East Midlands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Open 2025 tennis tournament.

Nottingham Open 2025 on TV and live stream in UK

You can watch the Nottingham Open 2025 live on BBC iPlayer from Monday 16th June 2025 until the final on Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Coverage begins around 10am UK time.

Fans can tune in to watch the matches via any compatible device, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

