Nottingham Open 2025 order of play today: Full schedule – Monday 16th June
We've rounded up the full Nottingham Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The Nottingham Open begins with a fresh crop of players aiming for a pre-Wimbledon boost in the East Midlands.
The WTA 250 event follows hot on the heels of the Queen's Club Championships, and this year's tournament brings a cluster of big names to the main stage.
Katie Boulter is back to defend her title and will be determined to not let too many points slip away on the eve of the third grand slam of the year.
Elsewhere the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event has not attracted any top-100 players, but a cluster of Brits including Ryan Peniston will join top seed, veteran star Marin Čilić in Nottingham.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Nottingham Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Nottingham Open 2025 order of play – Monday 16th June
All UK time.
Centre Court
From 11:30am
- [4] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [WC] Hannah Klugman (GBR)
- Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [2] Clara Tauson (DEN)
- [Q] Hugo Grenier (FRA) v [2] Marin Čilić (CRO)
- [Q] James McCabe (AUS) v [WC] George Loffhagen (GBR)
Court 1
From 11:00am
- [5] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Suzan Lamens (NED)
- Anca Todoni (ROU) v [7] Linda Noskova (CZE)
- [Q] Antonia Ruzic (CRO) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
- Lin Zhu (CHN) v [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Katarzyna Piter (POL) v Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA)
Court 2
From 11:00am
- Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [9] Olga Danilovic (SRB)
- Fabio Fognini (ITA) v [Q] Arthur Ferry (GBR)
- [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR)/Sonay Kartal (GBR) v [3] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) / Laura Siegemund (GER)
- Anna Blinkova (RUS) v [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova
Court 3
From 11:00am
- Mitchell Krueger (USA) v [8] Tristan Boyer (USA)
- [3] Brandon Holt (USA) v Jaime Faria (POR)
- [LL] Eliot Spizzirri (USA) v [Q] Jan Choinski (GBR)
- [6] Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI) v [Q] James Trotter (JPN)
Court 4
From 11:00am
- Martin Landaluce (ESP) v Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR)
- Terence Atmane (FRA) v [Q] Matteo Gigante (ITA)
- Pierre-Hughes Herbert (FRA) v Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)
Nottingham Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Singles
- Monday 16th June: First round
- Tuesday 17th June: First round
- Wednesday 18th June: Second round
- Thursday 19th June: Second round
- Friday 20th June: Quarter-finals
- Saturday 21st June: Semi-finals
- Sunday 22nd June: Final
