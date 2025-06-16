Katie Boulter is back to defend her title and will be determined to not let too many points slip away on the eve of the third grand slam of the year.

Elsewhere the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event has not attracted any top-100 players, but a cluster of Brits including Ryan Peniston will join top seed, veteran star Marin Čilić in Nottingham.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Nottingham Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Nottingham Open 2025 order of play – Monday 16th June

All UK time.

Centre Court

From 11:30am

[4] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [WC] Hannah Klugman (GBR)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [2] Clara Tauson (DEN)

[Q] Hugo Grenier (FRA) v [2] Marin Čilić (CRO)

[Q] James McCabe (AUS) v [WC] George Loffhagen (GBR)

Court 1

From 11:00am

[5] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Suzan Lamens (NED)

Anca Todoni (ROU) v [7] Linda Noskova (CZE)

[Q] Antonia Ruzic (CRO) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Lin Zhu (CHN) v [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Katarzyna Piter (POL) v Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Court 2

From 11:00am

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [9] Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v [Q] Arthur Ferry (GBR)

[WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR)/Sonay Kartal (GBR) v [3] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) / Laura Siegemund (GER)

Anna Blinkova (RUS) v [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova

Court 3

From 11:00am

Mitchell Krueger (USA) v [8] Tristan Boyer (USA)

[3] Brandon Holt (USA) v Jaime Faria (POR)

[LL] Eliot Spizzirri (USA) v [Q] Jan Choinski (GBR)

[6] Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI) v [Q] James Trotter (JPN)

Court 4

From 11:00am

Martin Landaluce (ESP) v Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR)

Terence Atmane (FRA) v [Q] Matteo Gigante (ITA)

Pierre-Hughes Herbert (FRA) v Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)

Nottingham Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Singles

Monday 16th June: First round

Tuesday 17th June: First round

Wednesday 18th June: Second round

Thursday 19th June: Second round

Friday 20th June: Quarter-finals

Saturday 21st June: Semi-finals

Sunday 22nd June: Final

