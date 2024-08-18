Coco Gauff is the defending US Open champion, and she will be determined to head into New York with momentum, confidence, fitness and form later this month.

Monterrey Open title holder Donna Vekic is holding steady just outside the world top 20, and knows the pressure is on to repeat her heroics – or at least minimise a points wipeout – in Mexico.

Katie Boulter will fly the flag for Britain out west, and will be determined to finish the year with a flourish as she continues to tip-toe around the border of the top 32.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monterrey Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Monterrey Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 19th August 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Play begins from around 6pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Monterrey Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Monterrey Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

