Novak Djokovic will arrive still searching for his 100th title after defeat to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final, and will hope his flourishing relationship with coach Andy Murray can help deliver the Serb's first triumph at the tournament since 2015.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been the man to beat in Monte-Carlo, as the 2024 crown was his third in four years, while British No. 1 Jack Draper will be looking to bounce back from his early exit in Florida.

Jannik Sinner is still absent due to his suspension but the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are also in the hunt for silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 tennis tournament.

When is the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025?

The tournament starts on Sunday 6th April 2025 and runs until the final on Sunday 13th April 2025.

Play begins around 12pm UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

How to watch and live stream Monte-Carlo Masters in the UK

You can watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

