Tennis' best and brightest are in Florida for the Miami Open – the second of two back-to-back US hardcourt Masters 1000 tournaments.

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After singles victories at Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner both make the trip from West to East in pursuit of their first Sunshine Double.

Unless they're injured, and Novak Djokovic is among those missing, all the big-name players in both the men's and women's game will be on court in Miami over the next week or so, including a considerable British contingent.

British No.1 Emma Raducanu has pulled out due to illness but compatriot Katie Boulter takes on Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro as the women's singles get going on Tuesday.

Outside the majors, the Sunshine Double serves up the best draws in tennis and fans will be treated to extensive coverage over the next fortnight.

Radio Times brings you the full order of play for the Miami Open 2026, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Miami Open 2026 order of play – Tuesday 17 March

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Grandstand

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Simona Waltert (SUI) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Not before 10pm

WTA R1: McCartney Kessler (USA) v Magdalena Frech (POL)

Not before 3am

WTA R1: Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court 1

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Magda Linette (POL) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Not before 10pm

WTA R1: Laura Siegemund (GER) v Petra Marcinko (CRO)

Not before 11:30pm

WTA R1: Shuai Zhang (CHN) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Butch Buchholz

From 8:30pm

WTA R1: Darja Vidmanova (CZE) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Not before 10pm

WTA R1: Katie Boulter (GBR) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Not before 11:30pm

WTA R1: Sofia Kenin (USA) v Anna Blinkova

Miami Open 2026 schedule

WTA 1000

Round 1: Tuesday 17 March – Wednesday 18 March

Tuesday 17 March – Wednesday 18 March Round 2: Thursday 19 March – Friday 20 March

Thursday 19 March – Friday 20 March Round 3: Saturday 21 March – Sunday 22 March

Saturday 21 March – Sunday 22 March Round 4: Monday 23 March

Monday 23 March Quarter-finals: Tuesday 24 March – Wednesday 25 March

Tuesday 24 March – Wednesday 25 March Semi-finals: Thursday 26 March

Thursday 26 March Final: Saturday 28 March

2025 winner Jakub Menšík. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ATP 1000

Round 1: Wednesday 21 March – Thursday 22 March

Wednesday 21 March – Thursday 22 March Round 2: Friday 20 March – Saturday 21 March

Friday 20 March – Saturday 21 March Round 3: Sunday 22 March – Monday 23 March

Sunday 22 March – Monday 23 March Round 4: Tuesday 24 March

Tuesday 24 March Quarter-finals: Wednesday 25 March – Thursday 26 March

Wednesday 25 March – Thursday 26 March Semi-finals: Friday 27 March

Friday 27 March Final: Sunday 29 March

How to watch Miami Open 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Miami Open 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

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Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

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