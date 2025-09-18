12 matches, nine singles and three doubles, will be played across the five sessions. The first team to 13 points wins – with victories worth one point on day 1, two points on day 2, and three points on day 3.

Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe have been replaced as captains this year – with Yannick Noah leading Team Europe, alongside vice-captain Tim Henman, and Andre Agassi taking the mantle for Team World, with Pat Rafter as his vice-captain.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz tops a European roster that also includes Alex Zverev, the Laver Cup's all-time leading points scorer, Casper Ruud, and a trio of debutants.

Agassi has picked three American players, as well as Australia's Alex de Minaur, Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo, and Brazilian teenager João Fonseca.

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2025 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the Laver Cup live on TNT Sports or discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Laver Cup 2025 schedule

The Laver Cup matches start on Friday 19th September and run until Sunday 21st September. The full schedule is below:

All UK time. Live on TNT Sports and discovery+. Subject to change.

Friday 19th September

Day session: Coverage from 9pm on TNT Sports 4

Evening session: Coverage from 5am on TNT Sports 4

Saturday 20th September

Day session: Coverage from 9pm on TNT Sports 3

Evening session: Coverage from 5am on TNT Sports 3

Sunday 21st September

Day session: Coverage from 8pm on TNT Sports 4

Who is playing in the Laver Cup 2025?

Team Europe

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Casper Ruud (Norway)

Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic)

Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Holger Rune (Denmark)

Captain – Yannick Noah. Vice-captain – Tim Henman.

Team World

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Alex De Minaur (Australia)

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)

Alex Michelsen (USA)

Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

Reilly Opelka (USA)

Captain – Andre Agassi. Vice-captain – Pat Rafter.

