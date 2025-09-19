The line-up for Friday's matches, three singles and one doubles, has now been confirmed – with both captains seemingly holding their big guns back for tomorrow's singles.

Tennis's answer to the Ryder Cup throws together 12 of the top men's players – six on Team Europe and six on Team World – for a three-day event.

European captain Yannick Noah has picked Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Germany's Alexander Zverev, Norway's Casper Ruud, Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik, Italy's Flavio Cobolli and Denmark's Holger Rune.

Andre Agassi has tapped USA trio Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen alongside Australia's Alex De Minaur, Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Brazil's Joao Fonseca for Team World.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Laver Cup 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Laver Cup 2025 order of play – Friday 19th September

All UK time.

Day session

From 9pm on TNT Sports 4

Match 1: Singles – Casper Ruud (NOR) v Reilly Opelka (USA)

Match 2: Singles – Jakub Mensik (CZE) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Evening session

From 5am (on Saturday 20th September) on TNT Sports 4

Match 3: Singles – Flavio Cobolli (ITA) v Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Match 4: Doubles – Carlos Alcaraz (SPA)/Jakub Mensik (CZE) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA)

Laver Cup 2025 schedule

The Laver Cup matches start on Friday 19th September and run until Sunday 21st September. The full schedule is below:

All UK time. Live on TNT Sports and discovery+. Subject to change.

Friday 19th September

Day session: Coverage from 9pm on TNT Sports 4

Evening session: Coverage from 5am on TNT Sports 4

Saturday 20th September

Day session: Coverage from 9pm on TNT Sports 3

Evening session: Coverage from 5am on TNT Sports 3

Sunday 21st September

Day session: Coverage from 8pm on TNT Sports 4

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.