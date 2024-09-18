From the Davis Cup to the ATP Finals, there's no shortage of fresh options. The Laver Cup may just be the pick of the bunch with a unique matchplay style, not dissimilar to golf's Ryder Cup.

Laver Cup format explained

Team selection

The top three players in the ATP Rankings (on the Monday after the French Open final) from Europe and the rest of the world are automatically invited to feature for their respective teams.

If any players decline the invite, it drops to the next highest-ranked eligible player until three have been selected.

Team captains then receive three picks to make prior to the US Open to make up six players per team.

Team format

Singles and doubles matches are best of three sets. A 10-point tiebreaker will be used if scores remain level at the end of three sets.

Every player must feature in a singles match during the opening two days of the event, but no player can feature in more than two singles matches per day.

A minimum of four players must play at least one doubles match during the event, and no double combinations can be duplicated in the first two days.

Team points

Match victories on Day 1 count as one point. Match victories on Day 2 count as two points. Match victories on Day 3 count as three points.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. The maximum score is 12-12, if each team wins two matches per day across three days.

In the event of a 12-12 tie, a single-set doubles decider takes place with a tiebreaker if that set fails to yield a winning team.

In the six editions of the tournament to date, 2019 was the only occasion when both teams recorded double figures as Team Europe defeated Team World 13-11.

The 2021 event saw Team Europe crush Team World 14-1, while the 2023 edition saw Team World demolish Team Europe 13-2.

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK

Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport from Friday 20th September 2024 until Sunday 22nd September 2024. Play begins at 12pm on the first two days and 1pm on Sunday.

The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

