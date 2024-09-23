Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are among the European stars aiming to make the most of a relatively depleted field.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz have opted to play in the China Open instead, while Novak Djokovic remains sidelined through injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Japan Open 2024?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 25th September 2024 and runs until the final on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Coverage begins from around 3am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Japan Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Japan Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

