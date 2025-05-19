Britain's Emma Raducanu has been given a wild card and will be making her Strasbourg debut after winning back-to-back matches on clay for the first time in her career at the Italian Open.

Fans across the world will be keen to see how players fare in their final stop before Roland-Garros.

The French Open, the second major of the year, begins at the end of the month and will conclude the clay court season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025 order of play – Monday 19th May

All UK time. All courts start at 11am.

Patrice Dominguez

A. Cornet (FRA) v M. Bouzkova (CZE)

[9] B.Haddad Maia (BRA) v C. Tauson (DEN)

D. Collins (USA) v S. Kenin (USA)

E. Raducanu (GBR) v [6] D. Kasatkina (AUS)

Court 1

M. Kessler (USA) v A. Krueger (USA)

X. Wang (CHN) v E. Lys (GER)

A. Kalinskaya (RUS) v C. Dolehide (USA)

M. Frech (POL) v A. Blinkova (RUS)

How to watch and live stream Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Internationaux de Strasbourg live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

