Indian Wells Masters 2025 order of play today: Schedule today (Monday 10th March)
We've rounded up the full Indian Wells Masters 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The Indian Wells Masters continues into the second week with a host of big matches to savour on Monday.
In the men's game, British star Jack Draper continues his tournament against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 32. Lucky Loser Botic van de Zandschulp – who defeated Novak Djokovic at the weekend – faces Francisco Cerundolo.
In the women's game, top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are all involved across the courts.
The annual tennis tournament is held in Indian Wells, California in the US and is set to only see the competition continue to heat up the further we get into it.
There will undoubtedly be more important tussles among the top contenders in the ATP and WTA Rankings as the tournament rumbles on, but who's playing who?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Indian Wells Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Indian Wells Masters 2025 order of play
All UK time. Singles matches.
Monday 10th March
Court 1
Start 7pm
- [13] Jack Draper (GBR) v Jenson Brooksby (USA)
Not Before 9pm
- [3] Coco Gauff (USA) v [29] Maria Sakkari (GRE)
- [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Not Before 2am
- [27] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
Not Before 4am
- Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) v [6] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Court 2
Start 7pm
- [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) v [5] Madison Keys (USA)
- [30] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)
- [22] Karen Khachanov (RUS) v [11] Ben Shelton (USA)
Not Before 2am
- [10] Emma Navarro (USA) v [19] Donna Vekic (CRO)
- [14] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) v Gael Monfils (FRA)
Court 3
Start 7pm
- [LL] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [25] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
- [21] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
- Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v [32] Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Court 4
Not Before 8:30pm
- Polina Kudermetova (RUS) v Sonay Kartal (GBR)
Not Before 10pm
- Belinda Bencic (SUI) v [13] Diana Shnaider (RUS)
- [12] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v [24] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)
Indian Wells Masters 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Men's singles
- First round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th March
- Second round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th March
- Third round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th March
- Fourth round: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th March
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 13th March
- Semi-finals: Saturday 15th March
- Final: Sunday 16th March
Women's singles
- First round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th March
- Second round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th March
- Third round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th March
- Fourth round: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th March
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 13th March
- Semi-finals: Friday 14th March
- Final: Sunday 16th March
