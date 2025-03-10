In the women's game, top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are all involved across the courts.

The annual tennis tournament is held in Indian Wells, California in the US and is set to only see the competition continue to heat up the further we get into it.

There will undoubtedly be more important tussles among the top contenders in the ATP and WTA Rankings as the tournament rumbles on, but who's playing who?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Indian Wells Masters 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Indian Wells Masters 2025 order of play

All UK time. Singles matches.

Monday 10th March

Court 1

Start 7pm

[13] Jack Draper (GBR) v Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Not Before 9pm

[3] Coco Gauff (USA) v [29] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Not Before 2am

[27] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Not Before 4am

Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) v [6] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Court 2

Start 7pm

[28] Elise Mertens (BEL) v [5] Madison Keys (USA)

[30] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[22] Karen Khachanov (RUS) v [11] Ben Shelton (USA)

Not Before 2am

[10] Emma Navarro (USA) v [19] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[14] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

Court 3

Start 7pm

[LL] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [25] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[21] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v [32] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Court 4

Not Before 8:30pm

Polina Kudermetova (RUS) v Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Not Before 10pm

Belinda Bencic (SUI) v [13] Diana Shnaider (RUS)

[12] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v [24] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Indian Wells Masters 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Men's singles

First round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th March

Second round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th March

Third round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th March

Fourth round: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 13th March

Semi-finals: Saturday 15th March

Final: Sunday 16th March

Women's singles

First round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th March

Second round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th March

Third round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th March

Fourth round: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 13th March

Semi-finals: Friday 14th March

Final: Sunday 16th March

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.