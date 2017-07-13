Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith were in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer at Wimbledon yesterday, and they got super into it.

Advertisement

Alas, not even two of the greatest on-screen wizards in Minerva McGonagall and Gandalf the Grey could save the Scottish top seed, who, plagued by a hip injury, crashed out of the competition after losing a five-set thriller with American Sam Querrey.