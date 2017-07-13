Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith had the BEST time at Wimbledon
The pair took the sting out of Andy Murray's loss
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith were in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer at Wimbledon yesterday, and they got super into it.
Alas, not even two of the greatest on-screen wizards in Minerva McGonagall and Gandalf the Grey could save the Scottish top seed, who, plagued by a hip injury, crashed out of the competition after losing a five-set thriller with American Sam Querrey.
Thankfully, the British public can dry their tears this morning with these glorious pics:
The sight of the duo enjoying a day out together eased the blow to tennis fans mourning the end of their star man's Wimbledon defence.
What's an inter-gender bromance called? A fromance? Let's go with that.