Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith were in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer at Wimbledon yesterday, and they got super into it.

Advertisement

Alas, not even two of the greatest on-screen wizards in Minerva McGonagall and Gandalf the Grey could save the Scottish top seed, who, plagued by a hip injury, crashed out of the competition after losing a five-set thriller with American Sam Querrey.

Thankfully, the British public can dry their tears this morning with these glorious pics:

142932.b7b1d8ec-78ac-4d64-a381-13b00bd13265
142933.e0737a82-45f4-41c5-a029-f24db63cb191
142935.b9208a43-d646-47a4-887c-cc01d5120544

The sight of the duo enjoying a day out together eased the blow to tennis fans mourning the end of their star man's Wimbledon defence.

Advertisement

What's an inter-gender bromance called? A fromance? Let's go with that.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement