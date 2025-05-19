Homegrown hero Alexander Zverev is the only player among the top 16 in the world rankings to attend this week.

The ATP 500 event is the last tournament before Roland-Garros, which gets underway at the end of May and marks the end of the clay court season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Hamburg Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Hamburg Open 2025 order of play – Monday 19th May

All UK time. All courts start at 11am.

Centre Court

R. Collignon (BEL) v [7] B. Nakashima (USA)

[3] A. Rublev (RUS) v D. Dzumher (BOS)

[1] A. Zverev (GER) v A. Kovacevic (USA)

J.L. Struff (GER) v J. Engel (GER)

M1

M. Giron (USA) v R. Bautista Agut (ESP)

B.Gojo (CRO) v J. Lehecka (CZE)

M2

E. Ymer (SWE) v A. Muller (FRA)

How to watch and live stream Hamburg Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Hamburg Open live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

