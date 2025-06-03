The Polish star has gone nicely this time around, but bigger challenges lie ahead in the battle for her crown.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 seed Coco Gauff are both firmly in the hunt and appear strong going into the business end of the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the French Open 2025 women's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

When is the French Open 2025 women's final?

The penultimate day of the French Open 2025 will host the women's final on Saturday 7th June 2025.

What time is the French Open 2025 women's final?

The French Open 2025 women's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no rain delays due to the show court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the French Open 2025 women's final

The French Open 2025 women's final will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband or Sky, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month.

You can watch the tournament on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

