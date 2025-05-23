French Open 2025 radio coverage: Listen to Roland-Garros tennis live and online
Your definitive guide to listening to the French Open 2025 live on the radio.
The French Open is one of the highlights of the tennis calendar, but you don't need to see the famous orange clay to feel every moment of drama from Roland-Garros.
There will be plenty of radio coverage throughout the tournament for fans to savour across the courts as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek aim to defend their men's and women's titles respectively.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to the French Open 2025 live on the radio this summer.
French Open 2025 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout the French Open 2025 across its radio platforms.
Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to the French Open 2025 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
French Open 2025 radio schedule
All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app. Subject to change.
Sunday 25th May
- From 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
Monday 26th May
- From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
- From 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
- From 8pm on BBC 5 Live
Tuesday 27th May
- From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra
- From 7pm on BBC 5 Live
Wednesday 28th May
- From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
Thursday 29th May
- From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
- From 7pm on BBC 5 Live
Friday 30th May
- From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
Saturday 31st May
- From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
Sunday 1st June
- From 11am and 7:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
Monday 2nd June
- From 11am and 7:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
- From 8pm on BBC 5 Live
Tuesday 3rd June
- From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
- From 8:30pm on BBC 5 Live
Wednesday 4th June
- From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2
- From 8pm on BBC 5 Live
Thursday 5th June
- From 2pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
Friday 6th June
- From 1:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra
- From 6pm on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2
Saturday 7th June
- From 2pm on BBC 5 Live (Women’s final)
Sunday 8th June
- From 2pm on BBC 5 Live (Men’s final)
