RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to the French Open 2025 live on the radio this summer.

French Open 2025 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout the French Open 2025 across its radio platforms.

Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to the French Open 2025 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

French Open 2025 radio schedule

All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app. Subject to change.

Sunday 25th May

From 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

Monday 26th May

From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

From 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

From 8pm on BBC 5 Live

Tuesday 27th May

From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra

From 7pm on BBC 5 Live

Wednesday 28th May

From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

Thursday 29th May

From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

From 7pm on BBC 5 Live

Friday 30th May

From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

Saturday 31st May

From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

Sunday 1st June

From 11am and 7:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

Monday 2nd June

From 11am and 7:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

From 8pm on BBC 5 Live

Tuesday 3rd June

From 11am and 7:15pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

From 8:30pm on BBC 5 Live

Wednesday 4th June

From 11am on BBC 5 Sports Extra 2

From 8pm on BBC 5 Live

Thursday 5th June

From 2pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

Friday 6th June

From 1:30pm on BBC 5 Sports Extra

From 6pm on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2

Saturday 7th June

From 2pm on BBC 5 Live (Women’s final)

Sunday 8th June

From 2pm on BBC 5 Live (Men’s final)

