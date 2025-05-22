RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the French Open 2025 draw, including a tournament tree.

We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.

French Open 2025 tournament tree

The French Open has produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Click the links below and select the orange 'Full PDF draw' button to download your copy of the bracket:

Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.

Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

[1] Jannik Sinner v Jack Draper [5]

[3] Alexander Zverev v Novak Djokovic [6]

[4] Taylor Fritz v Lorenzo Musetti [8]

[2] Carlos Alcaraz v Casper Ruud [7]

Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

[1] Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng [8]

[4] Jasmine Paolini v Iga Swiatek [5]

[3] Jessica Pegula v Mirra Andreeva [6]

[2] Coco Gauff v Madison Keys [7]

French Open 2025 route to the final

Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.

Carlos Alcaraz

R1: Nishikori

R2: Marozsan

R3: Mpetshi

R4: Shelton

QF: Ruud

SF: Fritz

F: Sinner

Jack Draper

R1: Bellucci

R2: Monfils

R3: Hurkacz

R4: De Minaur

QF: Sinner

SF: Zverev

F: Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

R1: Rinderknech

R2: Atmane

R3: Davidovich Fokina

R4: Fils

QF: Draper

SF: Zverev

F: Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu

R1: Wang Xin

R2: Swiatek

R3: Kostyuk

R4: Rybakina

QF: Paolini

SF: Sabalenka

F: Gauff

Iga Świątek

R1: Sramkova

R2: Raducanu

R3: Kostyuk

R4: Rybakina

QF: Paolini

SF: Sabalenka

F: Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka

R1: Rakhimova

R2: Teichmann

R3: Fernandez

R4: Anisimova

QF: Zheng

SF: Swiatek

F: Gauff

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.