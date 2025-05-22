French Open 2025 projected routes to the final and tournament tree
Check out the tournament tree and projections going forward, following the French Open 2025 draw.
The French Open 2025 draw has been made and we can start theorising all the options for the tournament to come at Roland-Garros.
Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are each on course to meet two of the brightest talents in British tennis – and we'll show you their routes to the final below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the French Open 2025 draw, including a tournament tree.
We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.
French Open 2025 tournament tree
The French Open has produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments.
Click the links below and select the orange 'Full PDF draw' button to download your copy of the bracket:
Now it's our turn to bring the full projections for later rounds in the tournament.
Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- [1] Jannik Sinner v Jack Draper [5]
- [3] Alexander Zverev v Novak Djokovic [6]
- [4] Taylor Fritz v Lorenzo Musetti [8]
- [2] Carlos Alcaraz v Casper Ruud [7]
Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- [1] Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng [8]
- [4] Jasmine Paolini v Iga Swiatek [5]
- [3] Jessica Pegula v Mirra Andreeva [6]
- [2] Coco Gauff v Madison Keys [7]
French Open 2025 route to the final
Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match. Selected players.
Carlos Alcaraz
- R1: Nishikori
- R2: Marozsan
- R3: Mpetshi
- R4: Shelton
- QF: Ruud
- SF: Fritz
- F: Sinner
Jack Draper
- R1: Bellucci
- R2: Monfils
- R3: Hurkacz
- R4: De Minaur
- QF: Sinner
- SF: Zverev
- F: Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner
- R1: Rinderknech
- R2: Atmane
- R3: Davidovich Fokina
- R4: Fils
- QF: Draper
- SF: Zverev
- F: Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu
- R1: Wang Xin
- R2: Swiatek
- R3: Kostyuk
- R4: Rybakina
- QF: Paolini
- SF: Sabalenka
- F: Gauff
Iga Świątek
- R1: Sramkova
- R2: Raducanu
- R3: Kostyuk
- R4: Rybakina
- QF: Paolini
- SF: Sabalenka
- F: Gauff
Aryna Sabalenka
- R1: Rakhimova
- R2: Teichmann
- R3: Fernandez
- R4: Anisimova
- QF: Zheng
- SF: Swiatek
- F: Gauff
